Spicy bean soup by Mama Steph

This soup is packed with fiber and nutrients, but we think your family will love it even if...
This soup is packed with fiber and nutrients, but we think your family will love it even if they know that.(East Texas Kitchen/Mama Steph)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Whether you want a meal in a hurry, a meal that’s delicious and filling, or a meal that’s nutritious, this soup has got you covered! It’s

16 ounce can spicy refried beans (fat free, if possible)

15 ounce can black beans, drained and rinsed

15 ounce can chicken or vegetable broth

15 ounce can diced roasted tomatoes

4 ounce can chopped green chiles

1/2 cup water

2/3 cup hot salsa

1/2 cup chopped red onion

For topping: sour cream, chopped jalapenos and onion, shredded cheese.

Serve with tortilla chips.

Method:

Stir all ingredients, except tortilla chips and shredded cheese, together in a large saucepan. Use a whisk, if needed, to break down the refried beans into the mixture.

Bring the soup to a boil, then reduce heat; simmer for about 8 minutes, until heated through, stirring frequently so soup doesn’t scorch on the bottom of the pan.

Serve sprinkled with toppings, and with tortilla chips on the side. Enjoy!

