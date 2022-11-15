Tuesday’s Weather: Mostly cloudy and cool

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live. The last of yesterday’s showers moved out of East Texas last night and we are starting our Tuesday off cloudy. Clouds will continue through the day, though more peaks of sunshine will be possible this afternoon. Temperatures this morning are in the 30s and 40s, and for highs this afternoon we will warm up into the mid and upper 40s, and low 50s for some. As mentioned yesterday, temperatures this week are running cooler than normal for mid-November, when we would normally have lows in the upper 40s and highs in the upper 60s. Tonight, mostly cloudy skies continue, with temperatures falling into the 30s again overnight. Wednesday will be a bit warmer than today, though still cool. By Thursday morning, it does look like many of us could again be flirting with the freezing mark, and that will continue into the weekend with morning lows in the low 30s for Thursday through Sunday. Next week it does look like we could see highs return to the 60s, though that could change. I mentioned a rain chance for Saturday in yesterday’s forecast and said the same thing about change. And now, that Saturday rain chance is gone. Change is inevitable, is it not? Have a great Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.