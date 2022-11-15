Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Report reveals how fatal Wood County deputy-involved shooting happened

Wood County Sheriff's Office
Wood County Sheriff's Office(Wood County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - An in-custody death report has shed light on what happened to end the life of a man in Winnsboro on November 4.

The report states that Timothy Wayne Hodges, 32, of Gilmer was shot by a deputy when Hodges pointed his gun at him.

The incident occurred when Texas DPS asked for help from a closer agency when they got a call about a “vehicle rollover with a possibly intoxicated male driver trying to flee on foot,” so Wood County deputies arrived on scene, located Hodges and took him to the ambulance to be treated by EMS.

Hodges ran out of the ambulance and got a gun from his vehicle. The report says he held the gun to his head and told deputies to kill him or he would do it. Deputies attempted to de-escalate the situation. They ended up using a taser to try to gain control of the situation, but it did not affect Hodges, the report says.

Hodges sat down and continued to point the gun at his own head. Deputies continued to give verbal commands to the subject to put his weapon down. Instead, the report says, Hodges then pointed his gun at the deputy, causing the deputy to fire his gun to protect himself and other personnel at the scene. This happened twice, according to the report.

The deputies rushed in, detained Hodges and yelled for paramedics to come to his aid. They took him to the hospital, where he died.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debris from two planes that crashed during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport lie on the...
Investigation underway over midair crash at Dallas air show
Jail bars in a prison
Arkansas man sentenced to 17 years for trafficking meth in Nacogdoches
Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players
Ethan Myers
Arrest made in connection with Joaquin woman’s death
Game wardens are seeking the public's help in locating shooters of bald eagles.
Two bald eagles shot dead in Nacogdoches County

Latest News

Ethan Myers
Arrest made in connection with Joaquin woman’s death
Game wardens are seeking the public's help in locating shooters of bald eagles.
Two bald eagles shot dead in Nacogdoches County
Daniel Page Adams, center, is seen in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021. Adams was arrested for...
Judge shoots down bowhunting request for Polk County man accused in Jan. 6 riots
A taste of LHS
A taste of LHS