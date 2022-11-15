Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Zavalla ISD closes school due lack of water on campus

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 7:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ZAVALLA, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Zavalla ISD announced earlier this morning that schools will be closed due to lack of water on campus.

According to a social media post it the school district was made aware of the problem by the City of Zavalla. It is unclear when the water shortage started or how long it will continue.

No further information was given on any future school closings.

