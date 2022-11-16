Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

5.4 magnitude earthquake shakes western Texas

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake took place just west of Pecos, with its effects felt here in Lubbock.
A 5.2 magnitude earthquake took place just west of Pecos, with its effects felt here in Lubbock.(Earthquaketrack.com)
By KOSA Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A 5.4 Earthquake struck northwest of Reeves County, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The Earthquake was about three miles in depth.

Viewers reported feeling the earthquake as far north as Lubbock, and south of Alpine.

Four aftershocks occurred near the are of the initial earthquake, so far ranging in magnitude from 2.6 to 3.8.

The USGS raised the magnitude from 5.3 to 5.4 making it the third strongest earthquake to occur in Texas since the early 1900s.

No damage has been reported.

This is a developing story.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KOSA TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

Ethan Myers
Affidavit reveals Joaquin man killed woman as ‘sacrifice’
Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 for the first, most accurate...
Two bald eagles shot dead in Nacogdoches County
East Texans Lambert, Johnson score Grammy nominations
Daron Neal and Kadarius Neal
Rusk duo accused of robbing man outside Nacogdoches County store
Shanquella Robinson, 25, left Charlotte on a trip to Cabo, Mexico with a group of friends on...
Family pushing for answers after daughter died during trip to Mexico

Latest News

Line break disrupts water service in Marshall near Martin Lake Road
Angelina Basketball Coach on Upcoming Season
Angelina Basketball Coach On Upcoming Season
Diboll Coach Brett Morrison
Multiple game rooms raided by FBI, DPS, Hockley Co. Sheriff and Levelland Police
Hockley Co. Sheriff, Levelland police, FBI, DPS raid 7 game rooms
Tornado Clean Up
Hughes Spring residents continue to rebuild after tornado’s devastation