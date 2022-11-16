Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Couple charged in death of boy they adopted in Texas

7-year-old Troy Koehler
7-year-old Troy Koehler(Courtesy)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas couple is facing charges after the death of their adopted child Troy Khoeler, 7, in July 2022.

Jemaine Thomas, 45, and Tiffany Thomas, 35, were arrested by Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputies on Nov. 15 and booked into the Harris County Jail.

Deputies responded at 5:20 a.m. on July 28 to the residence at 4411 Rosegate Drive in Spring, Texas.

The mother said her child, Troy, had been missing two to three hours, leading deputies to conduct a search of the residence and neighborhood.

Deputies conducted a secondary search of the residence at 7 a.m. and located the child inside the washing machine in the laundry room.

Emergency Medical Personnel with ESD11 responded to the scene and pronounced the child dead.

Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Crime Scene Units responded to the scene.

Interviews with the parents determined Troy was a foster child who the Thomas’ later adopted.

Investigators also learned the Thomas’ have overlapping work schedules.

“Troy was home alone from 6:30 p.m. until Jemaine Thomas returned home at approximately 12:45 a.m., resulting in Troy being unattended for over 6 hours,” said the sheriff’s office.

Jemaine Thomas claimed he could not locate Troy when he arrived home at 12:45 a.m., but Jemaine and Tiffany Thomas did not report Troy missing until 5:20 a.m., investigators said.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences conducted an autopsy on the boy and learned he suffered new and previous injuries. The boy’s death was ruled a homicide and the cause of death was ruled “homicidal violence.”

Jemaine is charged with capital murder with bond of $2 million.

Tiffany is charged with injury to a child with a $150,000 bond.

