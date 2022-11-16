Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Beckville Coach Cody Ross on the Playoffs

Beckville's Cody Ross
Beckville's Cody Ross
By Mark Bownds
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Beckville Bearcats coming off of a very impressive Bi-District win over Rivercrest 77-7 had Head Coach talking about the game and their next opponent Joaquin.

He said, “Last week we had Rivercrest in the bi-district round. Played on Thursday night Lobo stadium had a little bit of a slow start. Seven to nothing in the first quarter. Kids really turned it on and we were able to win that game 77 to 7. Thought our kids played really well. did some good things all night long and all three phases of the game were able to get the win. So it was very exciting.”

He went on to say, “This week, we got Joaquin headed into the area around the playoffs Obviously we’re very familiar with Joaquin we’ve seen them this will be our fourth time the last two years played them twice last year and played them twice this year. So very good football team played them Week Two were able to win that game by one point but tough squad. They’ve gotten better. They’re little bit different team than they were week two, we’re a little bit different team than we were week two so you know expect nothing but a big battle Friday night and and hopefully we’ll come out on top.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Myers
Arrest made in connection with Joaquin woman’s death
Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 for the first, most accurate...
Two bald eagles shot dead in Nacogdoches County
Daniel Page Adams, center, is seen in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021. Adams was arrested for...
Judge shoots down bowhunting request for Polk County man accused in Jan. 6 riots
Ethan Myers
Man arrested in connection with Joaquin woman’s death charged with murder
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says

Latest News

Red Zone Top 10
Red Zone Top 10 dominates competition in bi-district round
Red Zone Top 10 dominates competition in bi-district round
Red Zone Top 10 dominates competition in bi-district round
Week 13 Game of the Week
Beckville, Joaquin clash in final 2022 Red Zone Game of the Week
The Beckville Bearcats and Joaquin Rams will battle it out in the final Red Zone Game of the...
Beckville, Joaquin clash in final 2022 Red Zone Game of the Week