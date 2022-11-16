Pests looking for winter nests invade East Texas homes

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - As the cold of winter sets in, even animals in East Texas will be looking to stay warm and dry, and sometimes even in your house.

Some animals can invade your attic and walls looking to nest.

While most of us dealt with insect pests during the summer, there’s a fall and winter invasion you have to watch for. Animals living in your attic.

Rats, mice, squirrel’s and raccoon’s are most often found nesting in attics. The worst being rats and mice, which can carry a multitude of diseases.

There are serious health concerns with any animals that take up residence in your home.

One thing homeowners can do is to close off open eaves.

Exterminator Brandon Ryan says people should act quickly if they suspect there are animals living inside the walls or attic of their home.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.