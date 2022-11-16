Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Pests looking for winter nests invade East Texas homes

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - As the cold of winter sets in, even animals in East Texas will be looking to stay warm and dry, and sometimes even in your house.

Some animals can invade your attic and walls looking to nest.

While most of us dealt with insect pests during the summer, there’s a fall and winter invasion you have to watch for. Animals living in your attic.

Rats, mice, squirrel’s and raccoon’s are most often found nesting in attics. The worst being rats and mice, which can carry a multitude of diseases.

There are serious health concerns with any animals that take up residence in your home.

One thing homeowners can do is to close off open eaves.

Exterminator Brandon Ryan says people should act quickly if they suspect there are animals living inside the walls or attic of their home.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 for the first, most accurate...
Two bald eagles shot dead in Nacogdoches County
East Texans Lambert, Johnson score Grammy nominations
Ethan Myers
Man arrested in connection with Joaquin woman’s death charged with murder
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Doug Stansell, 56, died from a heart attack after calling 911 to report a teenage boy he found...
Good Samaritan dies of heart attack after finding teen hit by car

Latest News

Pests looking for winter nests invade East Texas homes
Pests looking for winter nests invade East Texas homes
Ethan Myers
Affidavit reveals Joaquin man killed woman as ‘sacrifice’
FILE - This undated photo provided by The Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Stephen...
Texas to execute man for killing ex-girlfriend and her son
Artemis I launch
TJC planetarium director says NASA’s latest launch first step to putting humans back on moon