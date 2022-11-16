Remaining chilly before some rain chances return with a pattern change next week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - With a northerly breeze remaining in place all week long, we will keep the cold weather in place as temperatures trend around fifteen degrees below normal for the middle of November.

It will be partly cloudy overnight with lows in the middle 30′s.

Thursday will feature our best chance to see widespread sunshine this week, albeit, it will still be a cool sunshine as daytime highs only reach the middle 50′s tomorrow afternoon. Jackets will be needed in the morning before going to sweaters or long sleeves in the afternoon as the cool, northerly breezes keep that chill in the air.

A secondary cold frontal passage will arrive late Friday, coming through on the dry side, reinforcing the chilly air that is already in place. In other words, it will keep the air refrigerated as winds remain out of the north.

Behind the frontal passage, a disturbance moving over south Texas may send in more clouds and a slight chance of light rain for Saturday. If we do get a light rain on Saturday, it would favor the far southern reaches of deep east Texas.

It is highly likely we do not climb out of the 50′s until early next week.

There are signs that a pattern shift will take place around this time next week as we approach Thanksgiving. This means we would see milder air return to go along with multiple rain chances coming into play next week as we enter into a more unsettled weather pattern.

At this time, the rain does not look to be too heavy or widespread, but it will be worth monitoring as we gear up to the big travel day next Wednesday, and of course, Thanksgiving Day next Thursday.

