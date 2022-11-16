Roadwork for the week of Nov. 14

Released by the Texas Department of Transportation:

EAST TEXAS (Press Release) - TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the week of Nov. 14, 2022. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention in work zones.

Anderson County

Palestine crews will have two mobile operations this week. One crew will be edging, and the other crew will be cutting high shoulders at various locations throughout the county.

Anderson County construction projects updates:

US 79 Super 2 Project

Limits: From 0.5-mile northeast of Loop 256 to the Anderson/Cherokee County line

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $14.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2022

The contractor is scheduled to continue work on final cleanup. Project consists of widening for a Super 2, including sub-grade work, surface treatment, base, and surface hot mix asphalt, widening structures, bridge rail, MBGF, signage and permanent striping.

SH 175 Widening Project

Limits: From 0.4 miles SE of SH 155, SE to Cuney

Contractor: Big Creek Construction, LTD

Cost: $55.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2026

The contractor is scheduled to work on culvert replacement and drainage. The speed limit is scheduled to be reduced throughout the project limits. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the project and expect lane closures and delays. Project consists of expansion to a four-lane roadway with new bridges across the Neches River.

SH 155 Overlay Project

Limits: From 0.14 Mi S of FM 19 (End of Curb and Gutter) to S of FM 315

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $14.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2023

The contractor is scheduled to work on the guardrail. The speed limit is scheduled to be reduced to 60 mph throughout the project limits. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the project and expect lane closures and delays. It consists of OCST, PFC surface, shoulder texturing, edge treatment and pavement markings.

Flashing Chevrons Safety Project

Limits: FM 321, etc.

Contractor: Marcom’s Mowing Service, LLC.

Cost: $0.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2022

The contractor is scheduled to continue installing signs at various locations throughout Anderson County. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the project and expect lane closures and delays. Project consists of installing chevrons and advance warning signals.

Cherokee County

Crews will be shouldering up on FM 235 between FM 2274 and US 84, and FM 1857. Motorists should expect lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers.

Cherokee County construction projects updates:

US 84 Widening

Limits: From 0.43 mi east of SH 110 in Rusk, northeast to the Rusk County line in Reklaw

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $7.9 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2023

The contractor is scheduled to place guardrail and mow strip. Lane closures will be in place. Expect delays on this corridor when construction is in progress. The project will widen and resurface the roadway, along with adding safety upgrades.

FM 22 Safety Widening and Bridge Replacement Project

Limits: From CR 1512 west of Gallatin, east to SH 110

Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC

Cost: $5.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2023

The contractor is scheduled to stripe the final surface and place signs throughout the project. Lane closures are anticipated. The bridge is now open to traffic. The project will widen the existing roadway, replace three bridges, and incorporate safety upgrades.

SH 21 Resurfacing Project

Limits: Houston County Line east to US 69 in Alto

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp

Cost: $6.0 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2023

The contractor is scheduled to continue widening. Lane closures are anticipated. The project consists of pavement resurfacing.

SH 135 Bridge Replacements

Limits: Mud Creek Bridge & Mud Creek Relief Bridge

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

Cost: $4.2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2023

The contractor is scheduled to continue construction on the Mud Creek and Mud Creek Relief Bridges. The road is closed to through traffic. Barricades and signage for the detour are in place. The project consists of the replacement of the bridge at Mud Creek and Mud Creek Relief.

Gregg County

Gregg County construction projects updates:

US 80 and FM 2208 (Alpine Road)

Limits: Intersection of US 80 and FM 2208

Contractor: Reynolds and Kay, LTD

Cost: $784,000

Anticipated Completion Date: April 2023

This project consists of installing new pedestrian signal poles, sidewalks, and handicap ramps at the intersection. There will be alternating lane closures depending on which side of the intersection they will be working on. Motorists are encouraged to slow down and watch for workers. Expect delays.

Spur 502 (Judson Road) at Eden

Limits: Intersection of Judson Rd. and Eden Dr.

Contractor: Reynolds and Kay, LTD

Cost: $330,000

Anticipated Completion Date: February 2023

This project consists of installing new pedestrian signal poles, sidewalks, and handicap ramps at the intersection. There will be alternating lane closures depending on which side of the intersection they will be working on. Motorists are encouraged to slow down and watch for workers. Expect delays.

SLP 281 – Sidewalk Installation

Limits: Fairmont St. to SH 300 (Gilmer Rd.)

Contractor: Cross Plus Construction

Cost: $2.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: February 2023

This project consists of installing sidewalks on both sides of the road. There will be shoulder closures as well as some lane closures as needed. Slow down and watch for workers. Expect delays.

SH 135 – Kilgore Traffic Circle

Limits: Traffic circle in Kilgore to Rusk County line

Contractor: East Texas Bridge

Cost: $8.37 million

Anticipated Completion Date: March 2024

This project consists of completely rebuilding the traffic circle and full width of roadway to the Rusk County line. It will consist of removing existing concrete paving, reconstructing subgrade, constructing concrete paving, storm sewer installation, lighting, and striping. The traffic will be reduced to one lane in the southbound direction for the duration of the project. A detour will be set up for northbound traffic to follow SH 42. This will allow the contractor to build half of the roadway. Traffic will be switched to the newly constructed lanes later to allow completion of the other half of the highway. Expect delays.

Spur 63/McCann Road Bridge Project

Limits: From McCann Road, north to Glencrest Lane

Contractor: Leland Bradlee Construction

Anticipated Completion Date: December 2022

This project is part of the City of Longview Guthrie Creek Trail project. It will consist of building a bridge over Guthrie Creek to allow bicyclist and pedestrians to travel under Spur 63. The traffic will be reduced to two lanes, one northbound lane and one south bound lane to allow the contractor to build half of the bridge. Traffic will be switched later to allow completion of the bridge construction. Expect delays.

FM 2206/Harrison Road

Limits: Fisher Rd. to SH 42

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $14.15 million

Anticipated Completion Date: May 2023

This project consists of widening a two-lane road to four lanes with a center turn lane. This includes drainage structures, new bridge, flexible base, hot mix, and pavement markings. Contractor will be extending culverts and constructing detours. There will be daytime lane closures. Expect delays.

FM 2206/Harrison Road

Limits: From Loop 281 to Fisher Rd.

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $15.16 million

Anticipated Completion Date: October 2023

This project consists of widening a two-lane road to four lanes with a center turn lane. This includes drainage structures, flexible base, curb and gutter, sidewalks, hot mix, and pavement markings. Contractor will be extending culverts and constructing detours. There will be daytime lane closures. Expect delays.

Pentecost Rd. Bridge Replacement

Limits: US 259 Business to Stone Rd.

Contractor: South Texas Illumination

Cost: $638,000

Anticipated Completion Date: December 2022

The project consists of replacing the bridge structure on Big Head Creek. Pentecost Road will be closed to through traffic. Only local traffic will be allowed. Through traffic needs to select an alternate route.

Henderson County

Athens Maintenance are scheduled to assist special crews with fog seal operations on FM 3204 from SH 31 to SH 31 east of Brownsboro. Crews will also fog seal on FM 1803 N from SH 31 to FM 773. A second crew will be performing mill and inlay on SH 31 W from Malakoff to Trinidad. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic.

Henderson County construction projects updates:

SH 198 Bridge Project

Limits: At the Clear Creek Bridge a mile north of FM 3054 to 0.1 mile north of CR 2830

Contractor: Copasa Inc.

Cost: $30.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2024

The contractor is scheduled to work on the new northbound bridge and roadway elements. Motorists should be prepared for lane closures and delays. The speed limit has been reduced to 50 mph throughout the project. The project consists of the construction of replacing bridges, approaches, grading, structures, asphalt concrete pavement (ACP) base, ACP surface, retaining walls, curb & gutter, MBGF, and pavement markings.

BUS 175 Safety Improvement Project

Limits: From BUS 19 to Grass Median 1 Mi. west of SL 7

Contractor: Reynolds & Kay, LTD

Cost: $700,000

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2022

No work is scheduled this week. The project includes traffic signals, curb ramps and pavement markings.

SL 7 GCAA Landscape Improvement Project

Limits: Various locations on SL 7

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $200,000

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2022

The contractor is scheduled to work on landscape elements at multiple locations along SL 7. Motorists should be prepared for lane closures and delays. The project includes traffic signals, curb ramps and pavement markings.

Rusk County

Henderson Maintenance will perform overlay on FM 1716. A second crew will be digging base failures on FM 1716. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car controlling traffic.

Smith County

Tyler Maintenance will have a base failure crew on FM 850, from SH 31 heading east towards Overton. Motorists should expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic. Also, there will be two patch crews at various locations throughout the county.

Smith County construction projects updates:

Sidewalks at Various Locations in Smith County

Limits: SH 64 in Tyler (Entrada Lane to Parkdale Dr.); SH 110 in Troup (CR 2138 to FM 347); SH 135 in Troup (FM 13 to Tiger Drive)

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

Cost: $3.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2023

No work is scheduled this week. No lane closures are anticipated. The project consists of sidewalk construction along SH 64 west in Tyler, SH 110 west in Troup and SH 135 north in Troup.

FM 344, etc., Safety Improvements

Limits: FM 344 – From FM 756 east to SH 110; FM 768 – from Loop 456, S to FM 22

Contractor: A R Brothers Construction Services, Inc.

Cost: $1.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2023

No work is scheduled this week. No lane closures are anticipated. The project consists of improving drainage, culvert work, and guardrail upgrades.

SH 155 Resurfacing Project

Limits: From Loop 323 in Tyler, southwest to the Anderson County line

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $17 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2023

The contractor is scheduled to begin placing PFC. Lane closures are anticipated. When in progress, hours will be from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday nights. Expect delays. The project will resurface the roadway, upgrade drainage structures, and repair bridge joints.

SH 64 Bridge Maintenance

Limits: Prairie Creek

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

Cost: $332,000

Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2023

No work is scheduled this week. Lane closures are anticipated. The project consists of bridge maintenance and repair.

Tyler State Park Bridge and Resurfacing Project

Limits: Park Maintenance Road in Tyler State Park SW to Cedar Point Camping Area Exit

Contractor: Encino Landscape

Cost: $2.4 Million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2023

No work is scheduled this week. The project consists of bridge and pavement resurfacing.

SH 110 & FM 346 Landscape Project

Limits: Various locations on SH 110 & FM 346

Contractor: Tight Line Construction, LLC

Cost: $157,495

Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2023

The contractor is waiting to get results back from a maintenance inspection. The project consists of landscape development.

Whittle Street, CR 2110, and CR 289 Bridge Replacement Project

Limits: Whittle Street, CR 2110, CR 289

Contractor: THK Construction, LLC

Cost: $1.25 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2023

The contractor is scheduled to continue construction on Whittle Street at West Mud Creek Tributary. The road is closed to through traffic. The project replaces the existing bridge with a new structure.

No work is scheduled on the CR 2110 bridge at Kickapoo Creek. The road is closed to through traffic. The project replaces the existing bridge with a new structure.

No work is scheduled this week on the CR 289 bridge at Prairie Creek. The road is open to traffic. The project replaces the existing bridge with a new structure. The contractor will complete one bridge at a time.

I-20 Mill and Inlay

Limits: Van Zandt County Line to SH 110

Contractor: Texas Materials Group, INC.

Cost: $6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2023

No work is scheduled this week. When in progress, work will be done at night, Sundays from 9 PM to 5 AM and Monday-Thursday 8 PM to 5 AM. Expect delays on this corridor when construction is in progress. Project consists of an overlay with TBPFC surface, ACP surface, planing, shoulder texturing and pavement markings.

US 271 Rehab, Turn Lanes, and Pavement Overlay

Limits: From FM 16 going southwest to I-20

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $12.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: October 2022

Crews will be rehabilitating a portion of the southbound outside lane and shoulder. The outside lane will be closed indefinitely while rehab work is ongoing and will be managed by signs channelizing devices. No lane closures are anticipated NB. The project consists of paving, structures, MBGF, and pavement markings from I-20 N to the Gregg County Line. The portion from IH 20 to FM 16 also includes turn lanes and pavement rehabilitation.

Safety Improvement Project (Van Zandt, Anderson, Smith, and Henderson County)

Limits: FM 47, etc.

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC.

Cost: $4.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2022

The contractor is scheduled to continue final cleanup on FM 850 in Smith County. Motorists should be prepared for lane closures and delays. The project includes grading, structure work, guard rail replacement and bridge rail upgrades.

Van Zandt County

Canton maintenance will have a crew performing edge work on FM 773 between I-20 and FM 1255 as well on FM 858 near Martins Mill. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic. A second crew will continue bridge repairs throughout the county.

Van Zandt County construction projects updates:

FM 859 Safety Structures Widening

Limits: US 80 (Edgewood) N 7 miles to SH 19

Contractor: Baker & Company Construction, LLC.

Cost: $3.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: September 2023

Crews will be extending the structure at Giladon Creek and performing right of way preparation. Traffic will be managed by a 24-hour temporary traffic signal. There will also be a contractor representative on site until approximately Dec. 15. This safety improvement project consists of improving drainage, culverts, and bridge rail.

SH 19 Super Two Widening & Overlay (South of Canton)

Limits: SH 243 (Canton) S 13 miles to Henderson County line

Contractor: Big Creek Construction, LTD.

Cost: $12.1 million

Anticipated Completion Date: December 2023

This week, weather permitting, crews will be paving the PFC surface. The project consists of super two work including grading, base repair, treated subgrade, flex base, OCST, PFC surface, structures, signs, and pavement markings.

SH 19 Super Two Widening & Overlay (North of US 80)

Limits: US 80 N 6 miles to Rains County Line

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.

Cost: $8.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: December 2023

Crews are preparing for pavement widening operations. No lane closures are anticipated. The project consists of super two work including grading, base repair, treated subgrade, flex base, OCST, PFC surface, structures, signs, and pavement markings.

Wood County

Maintenance crews will be performing hot mix overlay on SH 11 east of Winnsboro. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car controlling traffic. Also, crews will be performing edge work on FM 14 from SH 37 to SH 154. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot vehicle controlling traffic.

Wood County construction projects updates:

SH 37 Road Widening and PFC Overlay

Limits: Quitman City Limit S 5.34 mi to 1.45 mi N of SL 564 in Mineola

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $4.58 million

Anticipated Completion Date: January 2023

Crews will be performing bridge rail repairs and replacement at the Lake Fork Creek bridge. Traffic control will consist of a long-term shoulder closure using concrete traffic barrier (CTB) and a daily northbound lane closure managed by flaggers and a pilot vehicle. Crews will also be performing operations throughout the project including installing silt fence and rock filter dams at various locations. Motorists should expect daily lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic. The project consists of base repair, level-up, spray paver, permeable friction course surface, structures, bridge rail, metal beam guard fence, and pavement markings.

FM 2088, etc. MBGF Improvements in Wood County

· Limits: 10 locations (FM 2088, FM 17, FM 514 FM 515, FM 2966)

· Contractor: 3LW Civil, LLC

· Cost: $2.1 million

· Anticipated Completion Date: December 2022

The project is in the punch list phase. No work is anticipated this week. The project is for bridge maintenance consisting of MBGF and bridge retrofit rail.

I-20 Total Maintenance Contract

Limits: Gregg, Smith, and Van Zandt counties

Contractor: Firemen Excavation, maintenance activities, follow up action worksheet summary for bridge work repair in Gregg, Smith, and Van Zandt Counties.

Contractor: Andrews Diversified Industries, litter removal.

Contractor: Texana began frontage road base repairs in Van Zandt on Monday, July 18.

Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Inside Lanes: Thursday through all counties; Friday after 12 p.m. emergency work only.

Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Outside Lanes: Mon - Wed. in all counties; Friday after 12 p.m. emergency work only.

Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Frontage Roads/Ramps: Friday in all counties

Guardrail/Sign Repair: Emergency repairs due to vehicle crashes in all counties

Bridge Repair Follow-up: All three counties

Litter Removal: Scheduled to begin I-20 removal in October 2022

Striping Operations: Ongoing in Smith and Van Zandt Counties.

Sweeping Operations: Ongoing in Gregg, Smith, and Van Zandt Counties.

