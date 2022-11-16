Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Rusk duo accused of robbing man outside Nacogdoches County store

Kadarius Neal and Daron Neal
Kadarius Neal and Daron Neal
By Christian Terry
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Two men from have been arrested after the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office said they robbed a man outside a business in Douglass Monday.

The sheriff’s office said Kadarius Martez Neal, 27, and Daron Latray Neal, 24, both of Rusk, were booked into the county jail Monday for a single second-degree felony charge each of robbery.

The sheriff’s office said deputies and other law enforcement were dispatched to the 15000 block of state Hwy. 21 W. in Douglass around 3:39 p.m. Monday in reference to a robbery that had just occurred at a local store.

The victim told deputies he’d exited the store and gotten in his car when an individual wearing a camouflaged face covering reached into his vehicle and grabbed the wallet from inside the victim’s pocket. The victim grabbed the suspect’s arm in an attempt to stop the theft, at which point the suspect sat down in the victim’s vehicle, put the car in drive and hit the gas pedal.

The suspect let go of the victim in an attempt to regain control of the vehicle, and the suspect vehicle fled the scene.

A vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle was pulled over by a Precinct One Constable’s Office deputy in the 1500 block of N. FM 225. Two individuals were detained, and an inventory of the vehicle turned up a pair of ski masks matching the description of those used in the robbery.

