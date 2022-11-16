Timpson City Council holds memorial for fellow councilman

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Timpson City Council members met for their monthly meeting on Nov. 15, but tragedy had their numbers short a member after sitting councilman Kenneth Walker died in a crash late October.

His family and friends were among the audience as council members retired is plaque and spoke on Walker.

“We will forever remember him,” Mayor Pro Tem Charleston Johnson said.

This marked their first meeting without Walker after his death, who died hours after their meeting in October, where they discussed filling one vacant seat by another council member left by moving out of Timpson.

“It was emotional because we’re used to him being here with us,” Johnson said.

They had prepared for the loss of the first council member, but losing Walker was a shock to all of them as they recalled the last time they saw Walker.

But Johnson says while Walker might not be with them physically anymore, his presence remains due to his love for the city and all the people he had helped.

“His presence will still be felt,” Johnson said. “Any time we come in here we’ll always remember him in here with his dark shades or cowboy hat.”

And Mayor Debra Smith said during the memorial when you talked to anyone in the city it was hard to find a single person who wasn’t helped by Walker.

“He always did what he could to make Timpson a great place to live,” Johnson added.

Timspon will hold a special election on May 6 to fill both vacant spots on council.

