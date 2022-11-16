Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! It is a chilly start to the day as temperatures range in the 30s for most of the area. You might want to give yourselves a few extra minutes to defrost before you hit the road. This afternoon will trend cool in the lower to middle 50s, with some sunshine finally breaking through our cloudy skies. Thursday and Friday will remain dry as well as temperatures trend slightly warmer each day. Later on Friday our next cold front begins to slide into East Texas, halting our warming trend and dropping morning lows back into the lower to middle 30s over the weekend. A few showers will be possible south of I-20 on Saturday, although coverage does not look great for now so this doesn’t look like a washout forecast for now. We’ll begin a faster warming trend by next week, placing highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees for Monday and Tuesday of next week. Stay warm out there, friends!!

