Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Chilly start to the day. Cool this afternoon with a nice mix of sun and clouds.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! It is a chilly start to the day as temperatures range in the 30s for most of the area. You might want to give yourselves a few extra minutes to defrost before you hit the road. This afternoon will trend cool in the lower to middle 50s, with some sunshine finally breaking through our cloudy skies. Thursday and Friday will remain dry as well as temperatures trend slightly warmer each day. Later on Friday our next cold front begins to slide into East Texas, halting our warming trend and dropping morning lows back into the lower to middle 30s over the weekend. A few showers will be possible south of I-20 on Saturday, although coverage does not look great for now so this doesn’t look like a washout forecast for now. We’ll begin a faster warming trend by next week, placing highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees for Monday and Tuesday of next week. Stay warm out there, friends!!

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Myers
Man arrested in connection with Joaquin woman’s death charged with murder
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Doug Stansell, 56, died from a heart attack after calling 911 to report a teenage boy he found...
Good Samaritan dies of heart attack after finding teen hit by car
Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 for the first, most accurate...
Two bald eagles shot dead in Nacogdoches County
East Texans Lambert, Johnson score Grammy nominations

Latest News

Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Evening Webcast
Chilly temperatures are here to stay as jacket weather remains in session
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Evening Webcast
First Alert Weather
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips