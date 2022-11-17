Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Diboll Head Coach Brett Ratliff on the Playoffs

The Diboll Lumberjacks are looking to continue their historic run this Friday night.
The Diboll Lumberjacks are looking to continue their historic run this Friday night.
By Mark Bownds
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 12:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - The Diboll Lumberjacks pull off a come from behind victory over Buna last week and set their sights this week on Columbus. Head Coach Brett Ratliff gave us these comments.

“Yeah, last Friday against Buna. It was a hard game,” He said. “Real hard game we were fortunate to come out on top. Had some kids step up, make some big plays at big times. You know we had a hit Zach going about a 70 yard touchdown. We were down by two scores. And that really kind of got everybody going again. Defense made a great stop. Zack picked one off ran it back. We got up, defense held.”

“So I mean overall, I mean it was it took us a while to get going. Really and truly it was a kind of an ugly game for us. Especially in the first half. We had a lot of a lot of mistakes caused by us. So it was good to come out of there as a victory.”

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 for the first, most accurate...
Two bald eagles shot dead in Nacogdoches County
East Texans Lambert, Johnson score Grammy nominations
Ethan Myers
Affidavit reveals Joaquin man killed woman as ‘sacrifice’
Ethan Myers
Man arrested in connection with Joaquin woman’s death charged with murder
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says

Latest News

Carthage Coach Scott Surratt
Carthage Bulldogs Head Coach Scott Surratt on playoff game at Texas High
Beckville Coach Cody Ross on what he expects during the playoffs
Beckville Coach Cody Ross on the playoffs
Red Zone Top 10
Red Zone Top 10 dominates competition in bi-district round
Beckville Coach Cody Ross on what he expects during the playoffs
Beckville Coach Cody Ross on what he expects during the playoffs