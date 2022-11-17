Diboll Head Coach Brett Ratliff on the Playoffs

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - The Diboll Lumberjacks pull off a come from behind victory over Buna last week and set their sights this week on Columbus. Head Coach Brett Ratliff gave us these comments.

“Yeah, last Friday against Buna. It was a hard game,” He said. “Real hard game we were fortunate to come out on top. Had some kids step up, make some big plays at big times. You know we had a hit Zach going about a 70 yard touchdown. We were down by two scores. And that really kind of got everybody going again. Defense made a great stop. Zack picked one off ran it back. We got up, defense held.”

“So I mean overall, I mean it was it took us a while to get going. Really and truly it was a kind of an ugly game for us. Especially in the first half. We had a lot of a lot of mistakes caused by us. So it was good to come out of there as a victory.”

