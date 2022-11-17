Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Four arrested on meth trafficking charges in Hamilton County

LEFT TO RIGHT: Julia Noelle Burks, Michael Jay Cagle, Willis Andrew "Andy" White, and...
LEFT TO RIGHT: Julia Noelle Burks, Michael Jay Cagle, Willis Andrew "Andy" White, and Christino Escobar Vasquez.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Central Texas arrested four more individuals during an ongoing criminal investigation into the trafficking of methamphetamine in and around Hamilton County.

Willis Andrew White, 32; Christino Escobar Vasquez, 62; Julia Noelle Burks, 31; and Michael Jay Cagle, 39, all of Stephenville, Texas, were each charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.

The latest arrests come after authorities in Hamilton County arrested 22 individuals in July 2022 in a meth trafficking scheme with alleged ties to a Mexican drug cartel.

“The investigation continues with numerous arrests still to come regarding this criminal enterprise,” said Hamilton County Justin Caraway.

If convicted, each defendant could face a minimum of 20 years in a state prison.

TOP: Julia Noelle Burk, and Christino Escobar Vasquez / BOTTOM: Willis Andrew "Andy" White and...
TOP: Julia Noelle Burk, and Christino Escobar Vasquez / BOTTOM: Willis Andrew "Andy" White and Michael Jay Cagle(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

Ethan Myers
Affidavit reveals Joaquin man killed woman as ‘sacrifice’
The first bundle clipped the worker, while the second rolled over and crushed him, according to...
Construction worker dies after 3,000 lbs. of lumber falls on him
Sarah McMullan poses with her portrait in the theater
Founder and owner of Lamp-Lite Theater in Nacogdoches has died at 89
The body of 7-year-old Troy Khoeler was found inside a washing machine at his parents' home in...
Parents charged after son found dead in washing machine
Slack Elementary teacher Alfredo Garcia Jr. is using his motorcycle to make fractions more...
Lufkin teacher makes fractions fun with motorcycle lesson

Latest News

Angelina College presents holiday production of ‘Babes in Toyland’
Zavalla
Zavalla ISD dismisses students early, will reopen Nov. 28th
Zavalla water should return soon after pump repaired
Nacogdoches city council approves construction contract to improve park restrooms
Montrel Hatton, DOB: 2/20/1983
Man accused in Marshall store shooting fails to appear in court, shoots self when deputies arrive at residence