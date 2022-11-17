Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Nimitz seventh grader for threatening to bring a gun to school

(KOSA)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday, students at Nimitz Middle School reported to a teacher that Wednesday after school a student told them he was going to bring a gun to school on Thursday. 

The campus officer was immediately called, and after investigation, it was determined that the student, a 7th-grade boy, did make the threat. 

The student was charged with the use or threat of exhibition or use of firearms on school property or a bus, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Police and campus leaders do not believe students nor staff were in danger but reiterated that every report of threat will be taken seriously and will result in appropriate consequences.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Myers
Affidavit reveals Joaquin man killed woman as ‘sacrifice’
The first bundle clipped the worker, while the second rolled over and crushed him, according to...
Construction worker dies after 3,000 lbs. of lumber falls on him
Sarah McMullan poses with her portrait in the theater
Founder and owner of Lamp-Lite Theater in Nacogdoches has died at 89
The body of 7-year-old Troy Khoeler was found inside a washing machine at his parents' home in...
Parents charged after son found dead in washing machine
Slack Elementary teacher Alfredo Garcia Jr. is using his motorcycle to make fractions more...
Lufkin teacher makes fractions fun with motorcycle lesson

Latest News

Angelina College presents holiday production of ‘Babes in Toyland’
Zavalla
Zavalla ISD dismisses students early, will reopen Nov. 28th
Zavalla water should return soon after pump repaired
Nacogdoches city council approves construction contract to improve park restrooms
Montrel Hatton, DOB: 2/20/1983
Man accused in Marshall store shooting fails to appear in court, shoots self when deputies arrive at residence