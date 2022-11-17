The November chill remains in place as increasing clouds, rain chances, arrive this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Today was a cool, autumn day throughout the Piney Woods. The clearing skies and abundant sunshine led to highs climbing to near 60-degrees late this afternoon, which made for a more comfortable afternoon compared to recent days.

With a northerly breeze remaining in place all week long, we will keep the cold weather in place as temperatures trend around ten-to-fifteen degrees below normal for the middle of November.

With the clear skies and near calm winds in place tonight, many areas will drop down to near the freezing mark.

A secondary cold frontal passage will arrive Friday afternoon, leading to increasing clouds. We will start Friday with partly cloudy skies before a blanket of clouds thickens and overspreads deep east Texas by the afternoon hours. With a lack of moisture for the cold front to work with, it will come through on the dry side, reinforcing the chilly air that is already in place.

Behind the frontal passage, though, a disturbance moving over south Texas may send in more clouds and a modest chance of light rain for Saturday. If we do get a light rain on Saturday, it would favor the far southern reaches of deep east Texas with accumulations generally averaging one-tenth-of-an-inch. Areas north of Highway 7 may not see anything more than a few sprinkles on Saturday afternoon before the skies clear out Saturday night.

The cloudy skies and damp conditions on Saturday means we will likely not climb out of the 40′s, making for a cold, raw day in our part of the state.

Sunday will see the return of sunshine, albeit, it will be a cool sunshine as middle 30′s in the morning give way to middle 50′s for afternoon highs to round out the weekend.

Needless to say, jacket and sweater weather will remain in session for the foreseeable future for the next week with lows in the 30′s and highs in the 50′s.

There are signs that a pattern shift will take place around this time next week as we approach Thanksgiving. This means we would see milder air return to go along with multiple rain chances coming into play next week as we enter into a more unsettled weather pattern.

At this time, the rain does not look to be too heavy or widespread, but it will be worth monitoring as we gear up to the big travel day next Wednesday, and of course, Thanksgiving Day next Thursday.

