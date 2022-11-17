Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Scammers looking to exploit the Federal Student Loan Debt Relief program

Experts: Only use StudentAid.gov to apply for federal student loan relief
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Con artists are already trying to exploit those interested in the new student loan forgiveness program. The Better Business Bureau’s (BBB) Scam Tracker shows more than 1,200 results of reported student loan scams.

Robert Farrington with The College Investor said if you have student loans, be ready for a barrage of fake emails, texts and calls.

Farrington shared a list of red flags and tips to avoid student loan scams: 

  • Only use StudentAid.gov to service your federal student loans and arrange student loan forgiveness.
  • Your student loan servicer will never call you to ask for personal information.
  • Your student loan servicer will never leave you voicemails asking you to return their call.
  • The Department of Education or their federal loan servicers FedLoanMOHELANelnet, or Navient will only mail you or message you via secure mailboxes on their website.
  • Never share your FSA ID or password with anyone: no authorized servicer will ask you for it.
  • There is no fee for student loan forgiveness: anyone asking for a fee is a scammer.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Myers
Affidavit reveals Joaquin man killed woman as ‘sacrifice’
Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 for the first, most accurate...
Two bald eagles shot dead in Nacogdoches County
East Texans Lambert, Johnson score Grammy nominations
Daron Neal and Kadarius Neal
Rusk duo accused of robbing man outside Nacogdoches County store
Shanquella Robinson, 25, left Charlotte on a trip to Cabo, Mexico with a group of friends on...
Family pushing for answers after daughter died during trip to Mexico

Latest News

A premade Thanksgiving feast for 10 costs less than $70 at Sam's Club.
Sam’s Club selling premade Thanksgiving feast (feeds 10) for under $70
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff visit a memorial near the site...
Buffalo mass shooting suspect to plead guilty, victims’ lawyers say
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers...
Griner has begun serving sentence in Russian penal colony
The Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg arrives at the...
Trump Org.’s longtime CFO chokes up, says he betrayed trust
This image from video released by the City of Uvalde, Texas shows city police Lt. Mariano...
Acting Uvalde police chief during school shooting steps down