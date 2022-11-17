Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Standards Set High for Roadrunners Season

After a rough start, the Angelina College Roadrunners are 8-8 and 4-3 in conference play after...
After a rough start, the Angelina College Roadrunners are 8-8 and 4-3 in conference play after winning their last four games. (Source: KTRE Staff)(KTRE Staff)
By Mark Bownds
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 12:10 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Shifting our attention over to college basketball as the season is underway, and it’s time for us to talk about the Angelina Road Runners. That’s why we caught up with JJ Montgomery head coach of the men’s basketball team today. And he told us his anticipation for this season.

“Well you know, I’m always thinking big from my group.” He said,”So you know, you always want to set your standards pretty high expectations pretty high. So I’m looking for a great season. I mean, I know we have a team of freshmen this year. We have a young group, no return, no return players from last years team. So it’s gonna be a tough road moving ahead, but so far, they have responded real well in the first six games. They’re gonna get into conference very soon. So hopefully, by time comes here, we have some things cleaned up and they’re moving in the right direction. And I’m hoping and expecting us to have a good year this year from the conference.

The Roadrunners have Loyola Prep coming up this Saturday. We asked the coach about how big of a test this is going to be.

“It means it’s going to show us where we at. Loyola Prep, don’t know too much about the program. I know the coach there. So they’re gonna see away on Saturday.” He went on to say.

“I mean, it gives us a chance to see what some guys can do, especially some of those we haven’t been playing as much. We didn’t go through our sets and go through our defensive rotation thing like they just did it. We are coming up with a tough loss against Odessa last Saturday. I’m planing now so see if we can bounce back on site on Saturday.”

