Three indicted in Cooke County for brutal abuse of child

COOKE CO., Texas (KXII) - Three people have been sitting in the Cooke County Jail since August for alleged sexual assault and brutal torture of a child.

**Warning details in this story are disturbing**

36-year-old David Michael Calhoun was indicted for aggravated sexual assault of a child younger than 17 years of age.

Court documents state Calhoun sexually assaulted the unidentified child with foreign objects.

Ashley Elizabeth Calhoun, 35, and Mireya Grace Evans, 18, are accused of brutally torturing the same child.

According to court documents, Ashley and Evans forced the child to to eat human and animal feces, pulled out the the child’s fingernails with pliers, shocked the child with a cattle prod, and banded the child’s testicles, all while the child had their hands and feet duct taped.

David and Mireya’s bonds total more than $1.5 million.

Ashley’s is $750,000.

All three could face up to life in prison if convicted.

