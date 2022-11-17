Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Trinity County Jail back in compliance with state jail standards

Jail bars (Source: Gray TV)(KLTV)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GROVETON, Texas (KTRE) - A state agency has removed the Trinity County Jail from its non-compliant list.

The notice of non-compliance resulted from an inspection July 18 and listed violations regarding the jail being over capacity and issues with the meals served.

Sheriff Woody Wallace said “it’s the first time I’ve been out of compliance.”

The Texas Commission on Jail Standards lists jails on its list of non-compliance until they pass a reinspection.

