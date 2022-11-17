Uvalde names new interim school district police chief

UVALDE, TX (KGNS) - The Uvalde, Texas Public School District named an interim police chief during a board meeting Wednesday night.

Josh Gutierrez was named police chief and interim executive director of safety and security.

The hiring was approved unanimously with one board member abstaining.

Patterson has worked with Gutierrez in two other districts.

He comes with a long list of credentials with law enforcement and education.

“One of the things that is very impressive about Josh is he decided after a few years in law enforcement he decided to go back to school. He received a teacher certification and a principal certification,” said Patterson.

C in which law enforcement waited more than an hour before entering the classroom where the shooter was holed up.

A total of 19 children and two teachers were killed during the mass shooting.

Meanwhile, the City of Uvalde called a rare “Special meeting” for Saturday evening.

Lieutenant Mariano Pargas who was acting police chief for the city on the day of the shooting is expected to be fired.

