Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

WF teen indicted on Fentanyl-related murder charges

According to court documents, Jakob Joel Blankenship sold 20-year-old Zoe Brewer of Wichita...
According to court documents, Jakob Joel Blankenship sold 20-year-old Zoe Brewer of Wichita Falls a number of counterfeit pills at her home on April 20.(Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls teen was indicted on murder charges on Monday, after he allegedly sold counterfeit Percocet pills which were laced with fentanyl, causing the death of a 20-year-old woman.

According to court documents, Jakob Joel Blankenship sold 20-year-old Zoe Brewer of Wichita Falls a number of counterfeit pills at her home on April 20. Brewer was found dead by her mother approximately an hour and a half later after overdosing on the pills, according to the autopsy report.

READ| WF teen arrested for murder after allegedly selling laced pills

Blankenship is currently being held in the Wichita County Jail on a $1,000,000.00 bond.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Myers
Affidavit reveals Joaquin man killed woman as ‘sacrifice’
The first bundle clipped the worker, while the second rolled over and crushed him, according to...
Construction worker dies after 3,000 lbs. of lumber falls on him
Sarah McMullan poses with her portrait in the theater
Founder and owner of Lamp-Lite Theater in Nacogdoches has died at 89
The body of 7-year-old Troy Khoeler was found inside a washing machine at his parents' home in...
Parents charged after son found dead in washing machine
Slack Elementary teacher Alfredo Garcia Jr. is using his motorcycle to make fractions more...
Lufkin teacher makes fractions fun with motorcycle lesson

Latest News

Angelina College presents holiday production of ‘Babes in Toyland’
Zavalla
Zavalla ISD dismisses students early, will reopen Nov. 28th
Zavalla water should return soon after pump repaired
Nacogdoches city council approves construction contract to improve park restrooms
Montrel Hatton, DOB: 2/20/1983
Man accused in Marshall store shooting fails to appear in court, shoots self when deputies arrive at residence