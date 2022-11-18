Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Amarillo Police Department investigating shooting at the Camelot Inn that left 1 man dead

The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened last night at the...
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened last night at the Camelot Inn.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 7:37 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened last night at the Camelot Inn.

According to the release, at around 7:50 p.m., officers were called to the Camelot Inn at 2508 east IH-40 on a shooting.

When officers arrived they found a 24-year-old man that had been shot and died from his injuries.

The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.

No arrests have been made yet.

More information will be given once it becomes available.

If you have any information about this incident, call 806-378-9468, or click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Myers
Affidavit reveals Joaquin man killed woman as ‘sacrifice’
The first bundle clipped the worker, while the second rolled over and crushed him, according to...
Construction worker dies after 3,000 lbs. of lumber falls on him
Sarah McMullan poses with her portrait in the theater
Founder and owner of Lamp-Lite Theater in Nacogdoches has died at 89
The body of 7-year-old Troy Khoeler was found inside a washing machine at his parents' home in...
Parents charged after son found dead in washing machine
Slack Elementary teacher Alfredo Garcia Jr. is using his motorcycle to make fractions more...
Lufkin teacher makes fractions fun with motorcycle lesson

Latest News

East Texas Ag News: Understanding the Texas Cottage Food Law
Angelina College presents holiday production of ‘Babes in Toyland’
Zavalla
Zavalla ISD dismisses students early, will reopen Nov. 28th
Zavalla water should return soon after pump repaired
Nacogdoches city council approves construction contract to improve park restrooms