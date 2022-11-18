Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Angelina College presents holiday production of ‘Babes in Toyland’

(Gary Stallard Angelina College)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina College’s Visual and Performing Arts will present the play “Babes in Toyland” this weekend at the Temple Theater on the Angelina College campus.

Angelina College Liberal Arts Director Gary Stallard say “it’s really exciting to have this big production.” Stallard said last years holiday performance was scaled back. He said they have had a theater production every year until the pandemic interrupted the tradition.

Angelina College presents holiday production of ‘Babes in Toyland’
Angelina College presents holiday production of ‘Babes in Toyland’(Gary Stallard Angelina College)

Stallard said each year they bring a different selection to the stage in the holiday spirit.

Performances will be Friday, Nov. 18 at 6:30 p.m., Saturday Nov. 19 at 2:30 p.m. and they are free to the public.

The Temple Theater is located at 3500 S. First St. in Lufkin.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Myers
Affidavit reveals Joaquin man killed woman as ‘sacrifice’
The first bundle clipped the worker, while the second rolled over and crushed him, according to...
Construction worker dies after 3,000 lbs. of lumber falls on him
Sarah McMullan poses with her portrait in the theater
Founder and owner of Lamp-Lite Theater in Nacogdoches has died at 89
The body of 7-year-old Troy Khoeler was found inside a washing machine at his parents' home in...
Parents charged after son found dead in washing machine
Slack Elementary teacher Alfredo Garcia Jr. is using his motorcycle to make fractions more...
Lufkin teacher makes fractions fun with motorcycle lesson

Latest News

Sarah McMullan poses with her portrait in the theater
Founder and owner of Lamp-Lite Theater in Nacogdoches has died at 89
T-shirts are being sold to support Cooper.
Community raises funds for injured Troup football player
In 1854, Dewberry built his dream home on nearly 30,000 acres near Teaselville.
Mark in Texas History: Dewberry Plantation
A fish fry, a silent auction and a live auction took place at the event.
Community raises funds for injured Troup football player