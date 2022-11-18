A cold, damp weekend on tap for the Piney Woods of deep east Texas

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Another cold front is moving through the Piney Woods as we speak. With a lack of moisture for the cold front to work with, it will come through on the dry side, reinforcing the chilly air that is already in place. In other words, it will keep the air refrigerated as winds remain out of the north.

Behind the frontal passage, though, a disturbance moving over south Texas may send in more clouds and a modest chance of light rain for Saturday. If we do get a light rain on Saturday, it would favor the far southern reaches of deep east Texas with accumulations generally averaging one-tenth-of-an-inch. Areas north of Highway 7 may not see anything more than a few sprinkles on Saturday afternoon before the skies clear out Saturday night.

The cloudy skies and damp conditions on Saturday means we will likely not climb out of the 40′s, making for a cold, raw day in our part of the state.

Sunday will see the return of sunshine, albeit, it will be a cool sunshine as middle 30′s in the morning give way to middle 50′s for afternoon highs to round out the weekend.

Needless to say, jacket and sweater weather will remain in session for the foreseeable future for the next week with lows in the 30′s and highs in the 50′s.

It is highly likely we do not climb out of the 50′s until the middle of next week.

By Sunday evening, another round of clouds will increase across our part of the state as another upper level disturbance moves into the plains on Monday. This will lead to a likely chance of seeing some light rain move back in for Monday with rainfall accumulations averaging a quarter-of-an-inch or less.

Behind this system, we will see partial clearing and a couple of dry days for Tuesday and then the big travel day on Wednesday as temperatures modify and slightly warm into the 60′s, which is more on par for where we should be around the Thanksgiving holiday.

Speaking of Thanksgiving, it appears we will have a modest rain chance during the day as another cold front sweeps through the state. The good news is that the rain will not last all day and should be quick-moving.

Thanksgiving Day is looking mild with lows in the 50′s and highs in the 60′s. It will be very seasonal and pleasant.

Once this frontal boundary moves through, the upper level wind pattern will be favorable for clearing skies and cool breezes for Black Friday and the rest of the extended, holiday weekend.

