Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Ellen Trout Zoo to rename hippopotamus exhibit

The zoo will recognize Barbara Trout Corbett's legacy by combining the two iconic figures of the zoo into one, renaming the hippo exhibit in her honor.
By Brian Jordan
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - There have been two mainstays at the Ellen Trout Zoo since it opened in 1967.

The first is Barbara Trout Corbett, the granddaughter of Zoo Founder Walter Trout and the great-granddaughter of the namesake of the zoo, Ellen Trout.

“She was part of the zoo the entire time I’ve been here, besides the little bit of time she was in school,” Zoo Director Gordon Henley said.

She was there the moment the zoo opened.

“In 1967 her first role to the zoo was to cut the ribbon opening the zoo and being present when her grandfather handed the keys of the city over to Mayor Earl Nesbit,” Henley said.

The second mainstay is the hippos, which made Walter Trout’s dream of opening a zoo in Lufkin a reality.

“It was the first major animal,” Henley said. “Mr. Trout had been pushing for the zoo for a long time.”

Hippy the Hippo was a gift from friends of the Trouts in 1965. People aren’t sure exactly where Hippy lived for his first few days, but Henley said it’s possible Trout kept him at his house. Though, eventually, he was kept at the zoo in Monroe, Louisiana, before he moved back to his permanent home at the Ellen Trout Zoo.

Hippy eventually died in 1998, and Corbett made her way to the Animal Kingdom in Orlando, Florida, to handpick two new hippos, Nakili and Jazi, because the zoo needed its original attractions.

“In terms of historical significance, it’d be the most significant animal,” Henley said.

Corbett died this July, though the zoo will honor her legacy by combining the two iconic figures of the zoo into one by renaming the hippo exhibit the Barbara Trout Corbett Hippoquarium.

“I think it’s a fitting one too because the Trout family history with the Hippos and the zoo,” Henley said.

The City of Lufkin approved the renaming of the exhibit on Nov. 15, and the two hippos that Corbett handpicked, Nakili and Jazi, are still living at the newly named hippoquarium.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Myers
Affidavit reveals Joaquin man killed woman as ‘sacrifice’
Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 for the first, most accurate...
Two bald eagles shot dead in Nacogdoches County
East Texans Lambert, Johnson score Grammy nominations
Daron Neal and Kadarius Neal
Rusk duo accused of robbing man outside Nacogdoches County store
Shanquella Robinson, 25, left Charlotte on a trip to Cabo, Mexico with a group of friends on...
Family pushing for answers after daughter died during trip to Mexico

Latest News

Medical School Construction
UT Board of Regents approve development of $308M medical school building in Tyler
Hope Christmas Extravaganza
East Texas Hope’s Closet thrift stores hold Christmas Extravaganza
Knitted Hats For Hope
Hamptons of Tyler women knit hats for Gateway to Hope
Marine Vet Raises Money For St. Judes
Veteran earns cash to donate to St. Jude Children’s Hospital by cleaning up East Texas roads
Gift Wrapping Operation
Grace Community School filling thousands of shoe boxes for Operation Christmas Child