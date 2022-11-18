Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Ford recalling some F-150 vehicles due to wiper motor

Ford Motor Co. is recalling 453,650 of the vehicles in the U.S. and 103,076 in Canada.
Ford Motor Co. is recalling 453,650 of the vehicles in the U.S. and 103,076 in Canada.(The Ford Motor Company)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Ford is recalling more than 550,00 F-150 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the front windshield wiper motor may stop functioning, causing the wipers to stop working.

The automobile maker said that the inoperative windshield wipers on the 2021-2022 models can reduce visibility in certain conditions, which could increase the risk of a crash.

Ford Motor Co. is recalling 453,650 of the vehicles in the U.S. and 103,076 in Canada.

Recall notification letters are expected to be mailed in the U.S. on Jan. 3. Dealers will replace the front windshield wiper motor for free.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Myers
Affidavit reveals Joaquin man killed woman as ‘sacrifice’
The first bundle clipped the worker, while the second rolled over and crushed him, according to...
Construction worker dies after 3,000 lbs. of lumber falls on him
Sarah McMullan poses with her portrait in the theater
Founder and owner of Lamp-Lite Theater in Nacogdoches has died at 89
The body of 7-year-old Troy Khoeler was found inside a washing machine at his parents' home in...
Parents charged after son found dead in washing machine
Slack Elementary teacher Alfredo Garcia Jr. is using his motorcycle to make fractions more...
Lufkin teacher makes fractions fun with motorcycle lesson

Latest News

FILE - A syringe is placed into a vial of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination at a COVID-19 clinic in...
Pfizer booster spurs immune response to new omicron subtypes
Some food that can be brought through TSA security with no issues include baked goods, meats...
TSA gives recommendations on how to travel with Thanksgiving food
The World Cup kicks off on Sunday when the host nation will face Ecuador in the opening match....
Qatar mired in controversy ahead of World Cup
Zavalla
Zavalla ISD dismisses students early, cancels school next week due to water outage