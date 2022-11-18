Friday’s Weather: Increasing clouds and mostly dry

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! It is a cold start to the day with many of us waking up in the lower to middle 30s once again. Be sure you and the kiddos are bundled up before heading to work or school today! Skies start out mostly clear, but clouds will increase throughout the day as a cold front steadily pushes south through East Texas this Friday. Temperatures ahead of the cold front will warm back into the middle to upper 50s, but get ready for another chilly day on Saturday as most will only see upper 40s and lower 50s for highs. A few spotty showers will be possible Friday night, mainly after 10 PM, and these limited showers will remain possible into the morning hours of Saturday. Scattered showers will have a slightly better shot at forming throughout the day on Saturday, especially for areas south of I-20, so keep the umbrella handy if you have any outdoor plans. We will dry back out by Sunday, and with the help of some returning sunshine, our afternoon highs will rebound back into the middle 50s. A new upper-level disturbance will bring the chance for scattered showers on Monday, as well as some dense cloud cover which will drop our highs down a few degrees. Winds will shift more from the south later on Monday and will finally start a better warming trend for East Texas, placing highs back to near 60 degrees for next Tuesday and Wednesday. Only spotty chances for rain during the middle of next week, but another cold front is slated to arrive in East Texas later on Thursday (Thanksgiving) which will bring a shot at showers and a few thunderstorms. Hopefully nothing too disruptive for the many drivers hitting the road for the holidays. We will be watching next week closely and will keep you updated with the latest.

