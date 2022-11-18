Grace Community School filling thousands of shoe boxes for Operation Christmas Child

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In an effort to spread joy this Christmas season, Grace Community School is coming together for the ‘Operation Christmas Child’ project.

The project is put on by Samaritan’s Purse to share God’s love in a tangible way. Gifts are packed in a shoebox and will soon be delivered to children in need across the world.

Students packed those shoe boxes this morning and filled them with a variety of toys, school supplies and hygiene items.

Sixth grader Zoe Coates says, “We’re packing for a girl, so we got like a little Barbie, we got some toys, a washcloth, soap and some Kleenexes.”

The school divided the project into different legacy leadership groups led by high school students. They were in charge of gathering their members to collect certain items for the big packing party.

“A lot of us, we’re so busy, we don’t have a lot of time and we’re young and we don’t have a lot of money. But it’s such a great and really such an accessible way for so many people, and especially the youth, to pitch in and share the gospel in such an impactful way.” says legacy captain and 12th grader Daniel King

Another legacy captain and 11th grader, Mia Turner, adds, “Just being able to open a box with toys that they may not ever receive in their life that this gift may be the only gift that they receive.”

Other East Texas communities and churches are taking part in this effort as well. The East Texas goal is to pack 14,381 shoeboxes this year.

Grace Community School has already packed over 2,000 shoe boxes this year.

