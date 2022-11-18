Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Jury selection begins for trial of Hollis Daniels, accused of killing TTPD Officer Floyd East, Jr.

Hollis Daniels is charged with shooting and killing Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East Jr....
Hollis Daniels is charged with shooting and killing Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East Jr. back in October of 2017. He was in court Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 for a pretrial hearing.(KCBD Video)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County prosecutors are working to narrow down a jury list for the capital murder trial of Hollis Daniels.

They have until Nov. 30 to determine whether they can make a list of jurors that would be impartial, or the case will move to Midland.

Hollis Daniels is the 23-year-old accused of killing Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East, Junior inside the briefing room at the Texas Tech Police Department in October 2017.

Prosecutors say after the shot Daniels ran from the building and tried to hide.

That led to a lockdown on the Tech campus that continued for over three hours, as police searched the area for the shooter.

They eventually captured Daniels near the old Municipal Coliseum.

Now, District Attorney Sunshine Stanek is pursuing the death penalty for the death of Officer East.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Myers
Affidavit reveals Joaquin man killed woman as ‘sacrifice’
The first bundle clipped the worker, while the second rolled over and crushed him, according to...
Construction worker dies after 3,000 lbs. of lumber falls on him
Sarah McMullan poses with her portrait in the theater
Founder and owner of Lamp-Lite Theater in Nacogdoches has died at 89
The body of 7-year-old Troy Khoeler was found inside a washing machine at his parents' home in...
Parents charged after son found dead in washing machine
Slack Elementary teacher Alfredo Garcia Jr. is using his motorcycle to make fractions more...
Lufkin teacher makes fractions fun with motorcycle lesson

Latest News

Sarah McMullan was the founder, owner and managing artistic director of the Lamp-Lite Theater...
Founder and owner of Lamp-Lite Theater in Nacogdoches has died at 89
A still from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."
The Stew Review: ‘Black Panther’ sequel wears its wounded heart on its sleeve
Dwayne Johnson's latest film 'Black Adam' is his biggest opening as leading man.
The Stew Review: Black Adam the least interesting part of his own movie
‘The Chosen’ film campus in North Texas holds ribbon cutting
A security consultant speaks with KLTV Sports Director Michael Coleman about the recent LA Rams...
Security specialist gives insight into sports, entertainment safety planning