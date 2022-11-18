Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Man accused of throwing axe at police officer indicted by grand jury

The officer shot Andrew Choi after he reportedly charged at the officer with the axe.
Andrew Choi was indicted Thursday on an aggravated assault against a public servant charge.
Andrew Choi was indicted Thursday on an aggravated assault against a public servant charge.(Mugshots provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The 26-year-old man who reportedly charged and threw an axe at a College Station police officer in September was indicted Thursday for aggravated assault against a public servant.

On the morning of Sept. 19, a 911 call came in stating Andrew Choi was hallucinating and acting violently in a house in the 5100 block of Bellerive Bend Drive.

When Officer Adrian Jackson arrived on the scene, the suspect approached him armed with an axe, according to CSPD. Jackson backed away from Choi and told him to drop the hatchet, but the man started charging toward the officer.

CSPD Chief Billy Couch said in a press conference that day that “the officer was forced to engage,” and Jackson shot the man twice in the upper torso. At the same time, Choi threw the axe and hit the officer in the lower leg.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital. Officer Jackson was treated and released that same day from the hospital.

Choi still remains in the Brazos County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Myers
Affidavit reveals Joaquin man killed woman as ‘sacrifice’
The first bundle clipped the worker, while the second rolled over and crushed him, according to...
Construction worker dies after 3,000 lbs. of lumber falls on him
Sarah McMullan poses with her portrait in the theater
Founder and owner of Lamp-Lite Theater in Nacogdoches has died at 89
The body of 7-year-old Troy Khoeler was found inside a washing machine at his parents' home in...
Parents charged after son found dead in washing machine
Slack Elementary teacher Alfredo Garcia Jr. is using his motorcycle to make fractions more...
Lufkin teacher makes fractions fun with motorcycle lesson

Latest News

East Texas Ag News: Understanding the Texas Cottage Food Law
Angelina College presents holiday production of ‘Babes in Toyland’
Zavalla
Zavalla ISD dismisses students early, will reopen Nov. 28th
Zavalla water should return soon after pump repaired
Nacogdoches city council approves construction contract to improve park restrooms