Man wanted for murder in Big Spring shooting

Mug shot of Quincy Lamar Henry(Big Spring Police Department)
By Micah Allen
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Big Spring Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting on Thursday.

Nov. 17, 2022 at around 9:12 P.M., Big Spring Police officers were called to the area of 16th and Lexington about several gunshots being fired. Upon arrival it was found that the gunshots had came from within 1227 E. 16th Apartment B.

Upon entering officers found two men laying on the floor with apparent gunshot wounds. Big Spring Fire Department Emergency Medical Services were called to the scene but both the men had died. Officers were notified that a third victim, a women, had arrived at Scenic Mountain Medical Center for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Big Spring Police Department Criminal Investigations Division were notified to respond. Detectives also had the assistance of the Department of Public Safety Texas Rangers Division. The preliminary investigation has found that just prior to 9:12 P.M., a fight occurred within the residence between the two men and Quincy Lamar Henry.

It is believed that during the fight Henry shot and killed the two men. The woman was also injured by Henry. Henry then left the residence on foot prior to officers’ arrival. The Criminal Investigations Division received an arrest warrant for Quincy Lamar Henry for the offense of capital murder.

At this time a time and date for the two autopsies has not been scheduled.

This is an ongoing investigation and if you have any information on this investigation or the whereabouts of Quincy Lamar Henry, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at (432)263-tips (8477). You can also leave an anonymous tip using the “P3 Tips” mobile application or from web address www. P3tips.com/1277.

