Preparations underway for Juan David Ortiz trial

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - The jury has been selected and the venue has been set, ahead of the trial for Juan David Ortiz, the former Border Patrol agent accused of being a serial killer in Laredo.

The trial will be taking place in Bexar County. This comes after a change of venue request from the defense. Ortiz had been transferred to Bexar County in October to await his proceedings.

One of the key witnesses in the trial is expected to be Erika Pena, a woman who says she managed to escape before becoming his next victim. Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz, shares what the value of her testimony will have in this case. ”Without Erika Pena, I believe that Juan David Ortiz would not have been arrested as quickly as he was. She, in many ways, is a hero in this case. Her escape and her assistance and help in leading investigators to Juan David Ortiz was a key factor in this case. So, we plan and we look forward to sending Erika to testify and tell her story to help bring justice to the victims,” said Alaniz.

Ortiz is on trial for the murders of Melissa Ramirez, Claudine Anne Luera, Griselda Cantu, and Janelle Ortiz.

