Zavalla city without water again due to loss of pump

ZAVALLA, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Zavalla city will be with more water complications for the second day this week after losing a pump from their well last night.

According to a Zavalla city council member, they will be without water again soon.

“The mayor has contacted the county judge, the emergency management coordinator, and state representative Ashby for assistance” said the council member.

It is unclear how long it will take to repair the sudden disruption of water to its residents. Zavalla ISD has not announced any school closures but are expected to given their cancellation earlier this week due to lack of water.

