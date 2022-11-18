Zavalla ISD dismisses students early, cancels school next week due to water outage

ZAVALLA, Texas (KLTV) - Due to sudden water outages Zavalla ISD has issued an early dismissal for all students at 10 a.m. today and has cancelled school next week, Nov. 21 - Nov. 25th.

“School is being dismissed at 10:00 a.m. (car riders and bus riders) today due to no water. We were hopeful to finish the day but unfortunately we cannot. We are closed next week (11/21-11/25) We will see you November 28″ said the superintended in a post on the Zavalla ISD website. This is the second time Zavalla ISD has had to cancel school this week due to water disturbances.

There is no information on what could have caused the loss of the pump or how long it will take to repair.

City council member Kim Retherford commented on the matter saying “the mayor has contacted the county judge, the emergency management coordinator, and state representative Ashby for assistance.”

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.