Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Airline passenger arrested, accused of storming the cockpit

An airline passenger was detained and arrested after allegedly charging cockpit door after a...
An airline passenger was detained and arrested after allegedly charging cockpit door after a flight landed at JFK.(JT GENTER via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 7:25 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Authorities arrested an airline passenger who allegedly charged the cockpit door after a flight.

The LOT Polish Airlines flight from Warsaw, Poland landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport Friday evening.

Witnesses reported a passenger near the back of the cabin started yelling and charging toward the front shortly after landing.

The flight crew stopped him from entering the cockpit, but then the passenger reportedly tried to head for the exit door.

Witnesses said at least one passenger helped restrain the man until the plane reached the gate.

Port Authority police then boarded the aircraft and arrested him.

Officials said a flight attendant was struck in the head during the incident.

It’s unclear what charges if any, the man may face.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zavalla
Zavalla ISD dismisses students early, will reopen Nov. 28th
Montrel Hatton, DOB: 2/20/1983
Man accused in Marshall store shooting fails to appear in court, shoots self when deputies arrive at residence
Sarah McMullan poses with her portrait in the theater
Founder and owner of Lamp-Lite Theater in Nacogdoches has died at 89
The first bundle clipped the worker, while the second rolled over and crushed him, according to...
Construction worker dies after 3,000 lbs. of lumber falls on him
The zoo will recognize Barbara Trout Corbett's legacy by combining the two iconic figures of...
Ellen Trout Zoo to rename hippopotamus exhibit

Latest News

The Amber Alert for 14-year-old Gracelyn Pratt has been canceled.
Missing Wyoming girl found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle fundraiser in Lufkin and Nacogdoches
Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle fundraiser in Lufkin and Nacogdoches
Salvation Army Kickoff Tyler
Annual Salvation Army Red Kettle and Angel Tree kickoff held in Tyler
High Speed Chase
Reports: Man arrested for high-speed chase with U-Haul for 2nd time in month