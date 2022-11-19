Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

CUTE: Red panda sees snow for first time

A red panda sees its first snow at the Milwaukee County Zoo. (Source: Milwaukee County Zoo / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (Gray News/TMX) - A red panda is seeing its first snow while at a zoo in Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee County Zoo shared a video of a red panda named Cinder discovering snow for the first time.

Officials with the zoo said red pandas have a thick double layer of fur that creates insulation to help them fight off cold temperatures and keep snow from reaching their skin.

The zoo welcomed Cinder earlier this year, with her celebrating her 4-month birthday on Oct. 12.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Ethan Myers
Affidavit reveals Joaquin man killed woman as ‘sacrifice’
The first bundle clipped the worker, while the second rolled over and crushed him, according to...
Construction worker dies after 3,000 lbs. of lumber falls on him
Sarah McMullan poses with her portrait in the theater
Founder and owner of Lamp-Lite Theater in Nacogdoches has died at 89
The body of 7-year-old Troy Khoeler was found inside a washing machine at his parents' home in...
Parents charged after son found dead in washing machine
Slack Elementary teacher Alfredo Garcia Jr. is using his motorcycle to make fractions more...
Lufkin teacher makes fractions fun with motorcycle lesson

Latest News

Salvation Army Kickoff Tyler
Annual Salvation Army Red Kettle and Angel Tree kickoff held in Tyler
High Speed Chase
High Speed Chase
Smith County Theft Ring
Smith County Theft Ring
Trinity School Food Drive
Longview schools hold Thanksgiving food drive
Winona ISD Incentive
Winona ISD employees awarded for achievement, growth