Injured Troup football player suffers stroke
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Cooper Reid, the Troup High School football player who suffered a head injury during a game, has suffered a stroke and prayers are urgently requested, according to the Cooper Reid #22 prayers and updates Facebook page.
The page stated that a scan has shown Cooper suffered a stroke, and he was taken to Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital.
“We ask that you all start praying now,” the post said. “1. Pray for the medical staff to treat Cooper swiftly and accurately. 2. Pray for minimal deficits from this. 3. Pray for the medical staff to find what is causing this (if they can), and do everything they can to prevent this from continuing.”
Related:
- Community raises funds for injured Troup football player
- Injured Troup football player facing ‘bit of a setback’
- Injured Troup football player responding to therapy sessions
- Injured Troup football player Cooper Reid making progress in Houston
- Troup community continues to pray for Cooper Reid following head injury on the football field
- Injured Troup football player recovering from surgery
- Troup High School football player ‘continues to heal’ from head injury during game
- Troup High School football player suffers head injury during game
Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.