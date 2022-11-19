Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle fundraiser in Lufkin and Nacogdoches

By Brian Jordan
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - With the Salvation Army Kicking off their Red Kettle event today, one of the holiday’s most iconic sounds has hit the air in Lufkin and Nacogdoches. The ringing of the Salvation Army’s bells.

And while the bells are synonymous with the holiday season, J.R. McDaniel, Director of the Salvation Army in Lufkin, says the Salvation Army’s biggest fundraiser will go to projects throughout the year.

“It’s beyond just Christmas, but certainly during Christmas we give away toys to families in need,” McDaniel said. “But throughout the year we have programs with rental assistance, utility assistance.”

All the money raised by the local corps of the Salvation Army stay in that community according to McDaniel.

“Our money stays local,” McDaniel said. “So it supports your local community.”

With more people carrying less change in their pockets, the Salvation Army is also accepting donations through Apple and Google pay for the second time ever, giving more people a chance to make a difference.

“They can give with their phones,” Captain Cavon Phillips of the Lufkin Corps said. “We’re trying to get with the times.”

Throughout the season, the Salvation Army is holding friendly competitions between different organizations. The opening day competition is the Battle of the Mayors to see who could raise the most money between Lufkin and Nacogdoches.

“Throughout the whole season we want to challenge people to friendly competition,” Captain Jenifer Philips of the Lufkin Corps said. “It’s always fun and a way to give back.”

Last year Lufkin barely beat Nacogdoches by about $100, something Nacogdoches Mayor Jimmy Mize hasn’t forgotten.

“Last year we fell just a little bit short,” Mize said. “So I’ve been hearing for the last year from Mayor Hicks how they got the best of us. But that’s not going to happen this year.”

But he said said the main focus is helping those in need.

“The salvation army is a wonderful orgainzation that helps those in need and helps those in crisis,” Mize said.

Nacogdoches won the Battle of the Mayors this year raising $1,400 to Lufkin’s $300.

