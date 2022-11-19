Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Mostly cloudy with showers likely in Deep ETX today.
Mostly cloudy with showers likely in Deep ETX today.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 7:45 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies today, with showers accompanying the clouds in Deep East Texas. Scattered to somewhat widespread rain is likely in the southern half of our area today, while the northern half of East Texas will likely stay dry. Temperatures today will warm up into the upper 40s, low 50s for some, and then cool back into the 30s tonight. Sunday looks slightly warmer than today, with a bit more sunshine as well. There is a chance we could see a few showers tomorrow as well, but coverage is not expected to be as high as the rain we see today. Otherwise, look for partly cloudy skies.

Looking ahead to the holiday week, temperatures stay cool. Morning lows in the 30s and 40s, afternoon highs in the 40s and 50s, eventually warming into the 60s. Chances for rain continue to be in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday/Thanksgiving. If you have any outdoor activities planned for the holiday, I recommend having a plan for moving things indoors or under cover if you do see any rain. For Black Friday, expecting a dry but cool day. Have a great Saturday and weekend.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zavalla
Zavalla ISD dismisses students early, will reopen Nov. 28th
Montrel Hatton, DOB: 2/20/1983
Man accused in Marshall store shooting fails to appear in court, shoots self when deputies arrive at residence
Sarah McMullan poses with her portrait in the theater
Founder and owner of Lamp-Lite Theater in Nacogdoches has died at 89
The first bundle clipped the worker, while the second rolled over and crushed him, according to...
Construction worker dies after 3,000 lbs. of lumber falls on him
The zoo will recognize Barbara Trout Corbett's legacy by combining the two iconic figures of...
Ellen Trout Zoo to rename hippopotamus exhibit

Latest News

Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 11-19-22
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
KTRE First Alert Weekend Webcast
A cold, damp weekend on tap for the Piney Woods of deep east Texas
KTRE First Alert Weekend Webcast
KTRE First Alert Weekend Webcast
KTRE First Alert Friday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Friday Evening Webcast