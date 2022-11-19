Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies today, with showers accompanying the clouds in Deep East Texas. Scattered to somewhat widespread rain is likely in the southern half of our area today, while the northern half of East Texas will likely stay dry. Temperatures today will warm up into the upper 40s, low 50s for some, and then cool back into the 30s tonight. Sunday looks slightly warmer than today, with a bit more sunshine as well. There is a chance we could see a few showers tomorrow as well, but coverage is not expected to be as high as the rain we see today. Otherwise, look for partly cloudy skies.

Looking ahead to the holiday week, temperatures stay cool. Morning lows in the 30s and 40s, afternoon highs in the 40s and 50s, eventually warming into the 60s. Chances for rain continue to be in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday/Thanksgiving. If you have any outdoor activities planned for the holiday, I recommend having a plan for moving things indoors or under cover if you do see any rain. For Black Friday, expecting a dry but cool day. Have a great Saturday and weekend.

