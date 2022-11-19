Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Woman shot, killed at Nacogdoches apartment complex

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Around 3:45 a.m. Nacogdoches police responded to a 911 call about a woman that had been shot at an apartment complex.

The complex was in the 1600 block of Martinsville St., according to a social media post from the Nacogdoches Police Department. Officers arrived to the scene and located an adult female victim that had been shot and was found to be deceased, the post said.

Police say a suspect is in custody, and the criminal investigation division is currently on scene.

This is an active homicide investigation and as further information becomes available it will be released.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

