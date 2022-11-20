Lea County Sheriff’s Office investigating after woman found dead in vehicle
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
HOBBS, NM (KCBD) - Lea County deputies are investigating after a woman was found dead in a vehicle in Hobbs on Friday afternoon.
Deputies were called to the 200 block of E. Carter Lane in response to a report of an “unwanted subject” around 4:15 p.m.
Deputies found 29-year-old Vanessa Najera dead.
If you have any information, please contact Sgt Grady at 575-263-6488 or The Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005.
