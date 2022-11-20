Lufkin couple place top five in national adoption competition, winning thousands for adoption fees

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Haley and Chris Taylor, a Lufkin couple, decided twelve years ago that they wanted to adopt a child.

“The Bible says that those who trust in Jesus are no longer enemies of God but friends of God and children of God,” Chris said. “So, because God’s heart is adoption, we thought one way to imitate the lord is to pursue adoption.”

Three years ago, they started on their journey to make it happen, but going the adoption route can be expensive.

“We started around three years ago, and then the average was around $35,000, and now fast forward and the average is closer to $50,000,” Haley said.

Then, the couple heard about the organization Fund the Nation. It helps raise money to fund mission trips, adoptions and other causes. It focuses specifically on adoptions during November, being national adoption awareness month, with a nation-wide competition that pays all adoption fees for the winners.

Initially, the Taylors had to make a video to submit to the organization, with 25 families being chosen. Then, the public voted on which 10 would go on to participate in fundraising by selling shirts, with the winner getting all adoption fees paid for.

When the Taylors got in the top 10, they celebrated with their competition. Chris has said all the families have become lifelong friends.

“We were celebrating with them,” Chris said. “We were praising God with them. That was sweet, and one of the families bought shirts from our families to support us.”

Lufkin also rallied behind the Taylors, and so did the rest of the nation, with the Taylors being able to raise money from 48 different states.

The competition ended this week, and the Taylors were able to make it into the top 5. While their adoption fees weren’t fully paid for, they were able to take home thousands of dollars for their efforts.

“We walked away with an $11,000 grant. Our next payment was due Jan. 4, and it was $11,934,” Haley said. “It gives me chills just saying it out loud again.”

But now, they’re setting their sights on their son.

“He’ll be a Taylor,” Chris said. “And, we’ll love and care for him just like we do our other kids.”

The Taylors have already made arrangements to adopt a son into their family. They’ll meet the mother over the holidays, and he’s expected to be born early next year.

