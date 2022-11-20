Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Nacogdoches woman charged with murder after Saturday shooting

Ashlyne Moniqu Arrington, 24, of Nacogdoches
Ashlyne Moniqu Arrington, 24, of Nacogdoches(Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A woman was shot and killed at a Nacogdoches apartment complex early Saturday; another woman has been arrested and charged with her murder.

Officers responded to a 911 call at about 3:45 a.m. Saturday and found a woman had been shot and killed in the 1600 block of Martinsville St., according to a social media post from the Nacogdoches Police Department.

Ashlyne Moniqu Arrington, 24, of Nacogdoches, was arrested as a suspect the same morning and booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail on a charge of murder. Bond has not been set.

Related:

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime tape and police lights graphic.
Woman shot, killed at Nacogdoches apartment complex
Dallas cop arrested for shooting at another officer
Cooper Reid
Injured Troup football player suffers stroke
Haley and Chris Taylor, a Lufkin couple, decided twelve years ago that they wanted to adopt a...
Lufkin couple place top five in national adoption competition
Joaquin's Andre Brown intercepts Beckville pass and runs for 98 yard touchdown
Joaquin’s Andre Brown intercepts Beckville pass and runs for 98 yard touchdown

Latest News

Zavalla asks residents to conserve water due to groundwater well problems
Haley and Chris Taylor, a Lufkin couple, decided twelve years ago that they wanted to adopt a...
Lufkin couple place top five in national adoption competition
Cooper Reid
Injured Troup football player suffers stroke
Crime tape and police lights graphic.
Woman shot, killed at Nacogdoches apartment complex