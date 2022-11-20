Stray bullet hits Killeen resident, shooting suspect in custody

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen resident is in the hospital in serious condition following shots fired in a neighborhood Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched at 8:50 a.m. on Nov. 20 to the 2600 block of Andover Drive in reference to shots fired. While treating the suspect inside the home, a suspect fired shots at nearby residences.

“They took a covered position while treating the patient and protected four other occupants who were inside the home as well,” James Kubinski, chief of Killeen Fire Department, said.

Officers then evacuated the residence with the victim and four other occupants. Upon arrival, officers located and detained one suspect not long after the shots fired incident and arrested the suspect.

“From our understanding it was pretty quick,” Charles Kimble, chief of Killeen Police Department, said. “Our officers were nearby conducting some business.”

Officials believe the suspect was intoxicated and driving around firing 14 shots throughout the neighborhood with a “high powered rifle.” They believe the suspect is an active duty soldier.

“We had someone that was apparently impaired by some intoxicating substance,” Charles Kimble, chief of Killeen Police Department, said. “There are indications that this suspect may be an active duty member and we are working with our military liaisons and our military partners to help resolve this incident.”

One person inside the home was injured and transported to a local hospital where their condition is unknown.

According to police, the victim was shot by a stray bullet and is believed to have no relation with the suspect.

Early reports show the suspect did not fire at any of the officers on the scene.

Officials have not yet released the name of the suspect or the victim, and there is no threat to the community at this time.

Investigation is active.

