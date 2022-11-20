Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Two injured in plane crash north of Houston

Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have been notified.
Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have been notified.
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
CYPRESS, Texas (KWTX) - Two people are reportedly injured after a plane crashed in Harris County Sunday afternoon.

The crashed occurred on Fritsche Cemetery Road in Cypress as reported by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to the Cy-Fair Fire Department, the two victims have been evaluated by EMS and transported to the Woodlands Hermann Hospital.

Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have been notified.

