Zavalla asks residents to conserve water due to groundwater well problems

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ZAVALLA, Texas (KTRE) - The city had a pump repaired this week, but as of Sunday it is reporting an issue with one of its groundwater wells.

The city shared the issue through a social media post and said someone has been contacted to assess the problem.

“The GUI isn’t working properly at this time,” the post said. “We have contacted someone to bring in bulk water to put in the tanks. Please conserve the water that we currently have.”

