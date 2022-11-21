Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
16 arrested in Central Lubbock prostitution sting

Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - 16 individuals were arrested following a Central Lubbock Prostitution sting. The Operation, which took place on Friday, November 18th in the 3400 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway, included the Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Amarillo Police Department.

The operation resulted in 13 felony arrests for solicitation of prostitution and three arrests for misdemeanor prostitution.

Two females were also contacted and identified as possible victims of human trafficking (their information is not included in the list below).

  • Jonathan Jordan , 24-years-old - Solicitation Prostitution
  • Tyson Smith, 21-years-old - Solicitation Prostitution
  • Richard Tatman , 45-years-old - Solicitation Prostitution
  • Erick Vela, 42-years-old - Solicitation Prostitution
  • Tony Johnson , 51-years-old - Solicitation Prostitution
  • Anthony McClain, 34-years-old - Solicitation Prostitution
  • Michael Emmanuel Perez , 41-years-old - Solicitation Prostitution
  • Alvin Ray Mills Jr., 60-years-old - Solicitation Prostitution
  • Aaron Cook , 32-years-old - Solicitation Prostitution
  • Michael Rowland , 28-years-old - Solicitation Prostitution
  • Tyler Shveyda, 24-years-old - Solicitation Prostitution
  • Trace Riley , 52-years-old - Solicitation Prostitution, Possession of Marijuana
  • David Wade Cravens, 43-years-old - Solicitation Prostitution
  • Jerris Mckinzie , 32-years-old - Prostitution

