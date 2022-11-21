Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Horse manager for 6666 Ranch dies

Dr. Glenn Blodgett
Dr. Glenn Blodgett(6666 Ranch)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
GUTHRIE, Texas (KCBD) - The Four Sixes’ longtime horse manager Dr. Glenn Blodgett has died.

The ranch announced the news on its Facebook page on Sunday, releasing the following statement:

“It is with great sadness the 6666 Ranch announces the passing of Dr. Glenn Blodgett. Doc to all who knew him, has managed the horse division for forty years. His impact on the performance horse industry and the quarter horse itself, will likely outlive us all. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him, and deeply mourned by his 6666 family.”

Blodgett led the ranch’s team of veterinary staff, according to the Four Sixes website. He oversaw all veterinary practices and reproductive services, including horse breeding. Nearly 1,500 mares are bred from the ranch each year.

Throughout his time working with horses, Blodgett acquired many awards and much recognition.

In 2016, Blodgett was named an American Association of Equine Practitioners Distinguished Life Member. The AAEP recognized his service to the organization for over 39 years, saying he was “a pioneer who has contributed mightily to the equine industry and veterinary profession.” He was also on the AAEP’s board of directors for its Racing and Ethics committees.

Blodgett was appointed to the Horse Racing Commission in 1988. He was the commission’s vice chairman from 1993 to 1995.

He has also been inducted into the Texas Horse Racing Hall of Fame, the Cowboy Hall of Fame and the American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame.

